Man accused of firing shots at vehicle in Lufkin

Police said the woman said that they were driving down Timberland Drive in their Suburban when they encountered 20-year-old Daryus Wooten in a Mercury Marquis. She said there had been issues between them in the past. As they continued onto Kurth Drive – them in the inside lane, Wooten in the outside lane – Wooten swerved at them. They swerved back at him in response, according to an uninvolved witness.