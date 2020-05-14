Man accused of firing shots at vehicle in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said they are obtaining a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of firing shots at a vehicle occupied by a man and his wife.
According to Lufkin police, they received a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Kurth Drive. As officers responded to area to locate the source, a woman reported that she and her husband had been shot at in their vehicle on Kurth Drive.
Police said the woman said that they were driving down Timberland Drive in their Suburban when they encountered 20-year-old Daryus Wooten in a Mercury Marquis. She said there had been issues between them in the past. As they continued onto Kurth Drive – them in the inside lane, Wooten in the outside lane – Wooten swerved at them. They swerved back at him in response, according to an uninvolved witness.
Police said the swerving continued down Kurth Drive until Wooten fired at least three shots at their vehicle.
They pulled off to the side of the street and Wooten drove away. After they saw him leave, they drove to their home nearby and called police.
The man and woman were not injured in the incident.
Police said officers noted three bullet holes in the rear quarter panel/bumper area of their vehicle. Shell casings were also recovered from the road where the shooting occurred.
Police said they will obtain a warrant for Wooten’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
