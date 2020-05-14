One dead in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person was killed in a crash in Polk County Thursday.
According to DPS, they responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of US 59 and FM 357 involving a commercial motor vehicle.
DPS said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 1:40 p.m., a 2003 Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling west and attempting to cross US 59. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way from the highway crossover and was struck in the passenger side by a southbound 2016 Peterbilt.
The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. The identity of the driver is not immediately available pending notification of next of kin.
DPS said the driver of the Peterbilt is identified as 71-year-old Steve Lacombe from Hessmer, Louisiana. Lacombe was not injured during the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.