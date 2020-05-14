Texas families to receive $285 per child in SNAP money

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are some more details on the financial help Texas families will get to buy groceries for their children.
Families who have children 21 years and younger who receive free or low-cost lunch at school this year are eligible for the new program, according to a Feeding Texas news release.
“We encourage all eligible families to take advantage of this one-time benefit to help them put food on the table,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “Feeding Texas will be working with food banks, schools, social workers and community leaders to inform families about their eligibility for P-EBT and how to enroll.”
Families will receive a one-time benefit of about $285 per eligible child.
Families who use SNAP with children between the ages of 5-18 will have the benefits added to their Lonestar cards by May 22.
No application is needed.
By May 31, families who use SNAP with children under the age of five or between the ages of 19-21 and families who do not use SNAP will receive a letter from their school district with instructions on how to register for P-EBT.
Those families will then receive an EBT card with those benefits.
This one-time benefit won’t affect a family’s eligibility for other benefits.
P-EBT is also available to families, regardless of immigration status and won’t keep a family member from getting a green card.
“Good grades and good nutrition go hand in hand,” said Cole. “If we want Texas children to go back to school in the fall nourished and ready to learn, we need to make sure everyone can afford to eat throughout this health and economic crisis.”
