Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The rest of your afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers and isolated thundershowers. Temperatures will be warm, in the mid to upper 80s, and winds will be breezy from the south. Overnight, we will cool to the low 70. Tomorrow, expect partly sunny skies in the morning with cloud cover slowly increasing throughout the day. Rain chances for tomorrow afternoon cannot be ruled out. More wet weather is expected over the weekend. On Saturday, a few spotty showers are possible early but stronger showers and storms are expected in the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the main concern with these storms but small hail is also possible. Rain will continue on Sunday morning but should clear out by the late afternoon. A few stay showers could stick around on Monday as we see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The rain will retreat by Tuesday and we will see plenty of sunshine on through Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming to the mid 80s each day.