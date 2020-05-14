WATCH: More Carthage nursing home residents celebrated after recovering from COVID-19

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Carthage nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 is celebrating the recovery of five more residents.
On Wednesday, May 13, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center posted a video on its Facebook page showing five more residents being moved from the facility’s COVID-19 wing to the recovery wing. A similar video was posted on Friday, May 8, showing five other residents who had recovered from the virus.
The center’s Facebook post reads, “The CELEBRATIONS continue! We recognized 5 more recoveries today at Briarcliff! True warriors who fought Covid & won!! Congratulations to these fighters & to the staff who have helped make this moment possible!! #RECOVERED #BRIARCLIFFSTRONG”
According to the nursing home’s website, 12 residents and 8 employees have now recovered from the virus. Another 29 residents and 13 employees have cases considered “active,” while five residents and one employee have died.
