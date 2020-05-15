Compassion International sponsor accused of recording couple in Tyler guest room

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested for videoing a couple in his home’s guest bedroom without their permission.
According to the arrest affidavit signed by Judge Kerry Russell and made available to KLTV on Friday, Roland Lewis Gaines, 59, was arrested after evidence showed that he had recorded a woman and her husband in his home in their bedroom during a visit without their consent.
The woman had been a Colombian child that Gaines had sponsored 20 years ago through the humanitarian organization Compassion International. When the girl reached 20 years old, Gaines began traveling to Colombia to visit her, which he did yearly for five years, according to the affidavit.
Gaines’ wife told an investigator that when he returned from Colombia in 2016, she found explicit photos and videos of the woman on her husband’s computer. She erased the photos herself, she told him. When Roland Gaines found out his wife had gone to police, she said he took all the household computers into the back yard and destroyed them by shooting them.
In 2019, Gaines wife handed over another computer to law enforcement, and after computer forensic analysis, they found that Gaines had placed surveillance cameras in the guest room of his home and had invited the young woman and her husband to come for a visit in 2016. Several thousand photos and videos of the couple were recovered.
The investigator determined that the couple was not aware of the camera’s presence in their room. They confirmed that when they spoke with law enforcement.
The woman said that Gaines’ actions toward her during the visit had been “uncomfortable,” as he said things like “you are mine” and “you’re like a daughter to me,” to her. He also followed her around the house during the visit, she said, getting up and following her into each room she went into. She claims he also inappropriately touched her thigh during a doctor visit, and she told him to stop touching her.
An arrest warrant was issued for Gaines, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail on March 5, 2020 on a charge of Invasive Visual Recording. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Compassion International has severed ties with Roland Gaines, the affidavit says.
