East Texas Ag News: Texas hay prices remain steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are mostly steady in all regions.
In the panhandle, early spring rains, accompanied by cooler temperatures and several nights of freezing temperatures, have put pastures behind.
Supplemental feeding is still taking place in south Texas, as pastures are still in poor condition from persistent drought in the area. Temperatures have already reached the 100-degree mark in west texas as farmers continue to harvest wheat for hay.
Excessive rain continues to be the story here in East Texas as well as the north and central regions. The rain has put many producers behind on fieldwork meaning their first cutting may be delayed until around the first of June.
