First Alert: Heavy rainfall likely this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An active sea breeze has combined with plenty of moisture and some daytime heating to generate a few widely scattered, heavy downpours dotting our East Texas landscape this afternoon.
Look for the rain for today to dry up once we head toward sunset shortly after eight o’clock this evening.
Rain chances will then ratchet up significantly this weekend to 90% on Saturday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state. That should keep lots of clouds and wet weather in the forecast as a few rounds of heavy downpours will be likely tomorrow.
To account for the heavy rain potential in our part of the state, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Tyler counties starting at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 7 p.m. Saturday.
With the area of low pressure shifting east of us by Sunday, any rainfall we see on the backside of the system for the second half of your weekend will feature lower rainfall amounts and lower intensity rates than what we experience on Saturday.
It should be noted that some of the rainfall this weekend could be locally heavy in a few spots, as we are forecasting two-to-four inches on average. Isolated, higher amounts will certainly be possible, with the majority of these rainfall accumulations taking place on Saturday.
Once this meandering low-pressure system moves out by early next week, high pressure will build in behind it, leading to a return to sunshine and some very nice weather for a majority of next week. We are looking at some lower humidity days which means mornings will feature wake-up temperatures in the lower 60’s and daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80’s under sun-filled skies.
