Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Our active spring time pattern continues today as pop up showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. We will likely deal with just a bit more cloud cover than yesterday, with the sun doing it’s best to peak through later this afternoon. Despite the extra cloud cover, highs are expected to be warm again in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances jump up overnight and throughout the weekend as an upper-level low will slowly spin over East Texas, feeding off our very moist air mass and developing on and off showers and storms. A few isolated storms could become strong to severe by dumping some very heavy rainfall, and generating damaging gusty winds and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters. Rain will be likely throughout the day on Saturday and the first half of Sunday before most of the showers and storms moving out by late Sunday evening. Skies remain dry through the first half of the next workweek as afternoon temperatures slowly warm back into the middle 80s by Wednesday, which will be a nice break from the rain. Some scattered showers look to be possible on Thursday although currently rain chances are looking pretty limited.