Man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old Van Zandt Co. girl in custody of FBI

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - We’re learning more information about an alleged kidnapping of a child from Van Zandt County following a nationwide Amber Alert.
Early Friday morning, Austen Walker, 21, was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center in Kentucky.
Walker was originally named a person of interest in the Amber Alert for Willow Sirmans, 14, of Van Zandt County.
He was arrested on federal kidnapping charges at a home about an hour south of Louisville Thursday night, according to the FBI.
According to DPS, Sirmans is safe and is being reunited with family. Late Thursday night they described her to be in, “good health.”
The FBI is currently leading the joint investigation.
