EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start this morning and another chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers, especially this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be warm and humid again with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. More clouds and much more likely chances for widespread showers and thundershowers this weekend. Expect Saturday to be a wet day with showers off and on and some could be heavy at times. The rain will last overnight and into the day Sunday, coming to an end by Sunday evening with some clearing possible as early as Sunday night. Mostly sunny with lower humidity to start early next week. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower to mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s. Lots of sunshine is expected for the first half of next week.