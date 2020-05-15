Reopening of retail stores means changes for local boutique

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many downtown Lufkin businesses that are open are allowing smaller numbers of customers to shop inside. Some use curbside options as well.
Spruce Boutique’s co-owner says they have changed how they do business since reopening.
Sarah Levine says they have modified the layout of the store to allow for social distancing. Shoppers can make an appointment to shop by themselves in the morning.
Levine says the immediate future is crucial.
“We need to make money now to buy our inventory for Christmas and stuff. So, I really think our business will be affected for a long time, because we didn’t make as much money in the spring and we buy our Fall inventory in June. We will not be buying as much inventory for the Fall. So, I think we will be behind for a while,” Levine expressed.
Governor Abbott announced the reopening of retail stores, in a limited capacity, last week.
