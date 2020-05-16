Local non-profit organization navigates through pandemic as they plan on reopening

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With statewide COVID-19 limitations in place and many children about to be out of school for the summer, a local non-profit organization is trying to navigate through the pandemic as they plan on reopening.
The Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin has been closed since mid-March.
“When we are not open, it creates a tremendous burden on those children not being about to come to the club, not getting the resources of the club on things like meals, things like homework assistance and tutorial services. And just the opportunity to have fun and be kids,” said Steve Davidson, CEC and President of BGC of Deep East Texas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, Davidson said, unfortunately, a lot of people have lost their jobs.
“And obviously that is going to affect our fundraising aspect of our organization. But we are still in the planning stages of finding ways to make those fundraising efforts work,” Davidson added.
He said staff has had to come up with alternative ways to keep kids involved while at home. From Facebook videos of handwashing tutorials to learning math with playing cards, to cooking lessons, the virtual learning possibilities have been endless.
“We have been continuing to provide meals, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m," said Jose Garcia, the unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin. “We roughly see about 85 kids and families. We have study packets available also. Our local community partners that come in, drop off packets and we attach some packets for our kids and we attach it to the meals, as well.”
The Lufkin location is scheduled to re-open early June. Officials said they will limit the facility to staff and children only and are implementing new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We will be screening the children before they come in each day and doing things like social distancing,” Davidson said.
“We might be wearing face masks and things like that. We are going to keep the doors open, so the kids are not touching the doorknobs or anything like that. We will be sanitizing everything after they rotate between activities," Garcia said. “For example, if they go out to get some fresh air, we are going to sanitize and deep clean that classroom that they are in and wipe down all equipment.”
In the past, the Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin saw about 300 kids during the summer. Since Governor Abbott announced the 25-percent capacity rule, the staff and member ratio will change, and the club will be serving fewer children - about 80 children rather than 300, according to Garcia.
Garcia said the safety of everyone is what is most important.
“It is going to be a lot of changes physically and mentally for our kids and for ourselves as well," Garcia said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin plans to reopen the pool in early June as well. It will still be accessible to the public, but you will have to have a reservation to swim.
