Nacogdoches police: Traffic stop search turns up bundles of cash; driver arrested

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a woman on a money-laundering charge Friday morning after a probable cause search of her vehicle turned up bundles of cash.
There was only one money laundering arrest on the Nacogdoches County Jail roster on Saturday. Victoria Velise Webster, 25, of Westland, Michigan was charged with third-degree felony money laundering between $20,000 and $100,000.
No bond amount has been set for Webster’s charge yet.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, an NPD officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5200 block of Southwest Stallings Drive at about 10 a.m. on Friday. After the NPD officer spoke to the driver, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.
The NPD officer found bundles of U.S. currency “which is believed to be the proceeds of criminal activity” hidden in one of the vehicle’s rear quarter panels, the media report stated. The driver was arrested at the scene, the cash was seized as evidence, and the vehicle was impounded.
