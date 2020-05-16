Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are waking up to cloudy skies and showers with temperatures in the low 70s. In the morning the heaviest rain will be down south and it will slowly become heavier up north by the afternoon. Rain is expected to stick around all day with brief periods of heavy rainfall and a few strong wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Temperatures today will only warm up to the mid-70s. Showers will continue overnight with the most substantial rainfall in central and northern counties. Tomorrow morning will be cloudy and soggy as the last few showers make their way through East Texas. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will start to clear out and some spot might even see some sunshine. Clear skies and low 80s return for the start of next week. Temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week and plenty of sunshine expected.