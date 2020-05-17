Central Heights High School records graduation in small groups

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - High school and college graduations all over the world have been postponed, re-designed, or even cancelled because of COVID-19.
Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches filmed what will be a virtual graduation for seniors.
Empty bleachers and only a few sections of chairs spaced out on the floor of the gymnasium. But the Class of 2020 was still able to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.
“We started probably a month and a half ago trying to plan, what if there was still social distancing going on during graduation, so the administrative team sat down and we came up with a plan,” said David Russell, superintendent at Central Heights ISD.
Russell said they had eight sessions of about 10 graduates and each could bring up to six family members, who were spaced apart in the gym.
“We have sanitizer set up at each station for people to be able to make sure they’re comfortable with the situation. We have a staff member that comes in between each session and sprays the disinfectant,” said Russell. “And we just feel like we’re doing everything as a district we can to keep everyone safe, but still honor and recognize our graduates.”
One graduate described it as different.
“When we got here we had to stand on lines, couldn’t really communicate with our friends or hug them, or whatever,” said Gabrielle Austin. “But then later on we got to go in and walk.”
Another, emotional to return to the school.
“It’s really good to be able to be back here,” said graduate Heriberto Castaneda. “It feels amazing because I haven’t been here in like two months. And it just, it brings back all these memories that I have.”
Because of social distancing, not all the seniors could be together so they were able to display pictures of each graduate around the gym.
“I hope this day goes amazing for everyone because I know it’s great for me,” said Castaneda.
Russell said that each graduate will get a DVD of the graduation and their photo at a parade this Friday for the graduates.
