Parent company of Mt. Pleasant Pilgrim’s plant offering COVID-19 testing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Titus County Judge Brian Lee shared a statement from JBS USA, the parent company of the Pilgrim’s facility in Mt. Pleasant, on his Facebook page Sunday morning.
According to the statement, the company will be providing COVID-19 testing for the employees at the Pilgrim’s plant in Mt. Pleasant.
“We have been collaborating closely with Pilgrim’s to identify the best ways to keep people safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in its statement. " We are all in this together, and we’ll do everything we can to keep our community safe."
In his post, Lee thanked JBS and Pilgrim’s for their commitment to Titus County.
Lee posted an update on his county’s COVID-19 numbers on his Facebook page Sunday morning. He said the 11 new cases include six women and five men, ages 20 to 61. The county’s total is now at 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county judge added, “Of our 121 cumulative total, 52 patients live in the same households as another one, two, or three other patients.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.