Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The rain has finally moved out of our area and clear sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures this evening will top off in the low 80s with a light breeze from the northwest. Overnight we will be clear and dry with lows near 60 degrees. Tomorrow and Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies and low to mid 80s. Wednesday on through Friday above average temperatures are expected with partly sunny skies. For the start of next weekend, be prepared for blue skies and upper 80s.