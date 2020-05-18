Authorities in Smith County need help finding missing juvenile

(KLTV) - Authorities in Smith County need your help finding a juvenile who ran away from her home.
The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help finding Jasmine Murphy. Officials said she ran away from her home in Smith County, but added that she has family in the Lufkin area.
If you see Jasmine Murphy, you’re asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
The sheriff’s office noted that anyone caught harboring Murphy could face criminal charges.
