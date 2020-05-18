First Alert: Warming up with a low-end storm chance

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure is responsible for today’s sunshine and low humidity across East Texas.
The clear skies will remain in place overnight as lows drop into the middle 60’s.
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies to go along with even warmer conditions as daytime highs approach the 90-degree mark.
As we head toward Tuesday evening, there is a small chance of a strong storm developing over the northern parts of East Texas as a weak frontal boundary tries to sneak in from the northeast. Most areas will remain completely dry, but we do have a 20% chance of an isolated, strong storm in the forecast to account for this frontal boundary position.
We will bring back a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area on Wednesday as that same stalled out frontal boundary combines with daytime heating and increasing moisture levels to give us some lift and these scattered downpours in our part of the state.
Rain chances will fall off for Thursday and Friday as it will become noticeably warmer and more humid as daytime highs top out near 90 with overnight lows only dropping to near the 70-degree mark.
Once we transition into the weekend, a shift in the weather pattern will bring us a typical, late spring and early summer pattern in which it will be warm and humid with chances for scattered, afternoon downpours coming into play each day.
