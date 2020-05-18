Hemphill City Council to vote on continuing policy regarding utility payments through May

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - When the Hemphill City Council meets Tuesday night, one of the items on the agenda deals with continuing to suspend the city’s utility bill payment policy for payment extensions, late fees, and credit card payment fees for the month of May or beyond.
Laure Morgan, Hemphill’s city manager, explained that because the town doesn’t have an ad valorem tax, it owns all of the utilities. Hemphill residents pay the city for their electricity, water, natural gas, trash, and sewer services.
Morgan said thee Hemphill City Council had several special meetings in March in addition to their regular meetings to address the COVID-19 situation. At one of those meetings, the city council voted to temporarily forego the city’s utility policies regarding payment extensions, late fees, and credit card payment fees for the month of April.
Before the city council voted to forego the policies, utility customers were only allowed one payment extension per quarter, Morgan said. The late fee was $30, and there was also a fee for using a credit card to make a payment.
Morgan said they thought it was only fair to waive the credit card payment fee because the city closed its office to the public and urged people to pay their utility bills over the phone or online.
“We put it on the agenda, so the city council can tell us if they want to continue this measure in May and possibly beyond,” Morgan said. “We felt like this was something the city council needed to approve because this is money the city won’t be getting that is in the budget.”
Morgan said she is in contact with other Texas cities and towns and added that many other municipalities in the state have adopted similar measures.
Tuesday’s regular city council meeting will be in the City Council Chambers located at 211 Starr Street in Hemphill at 5:30 p.m.
To view the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, click this link.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.