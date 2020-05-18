Jonny Louvier named Gladewater’s new head football coach

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Jonny Louvier is heading back home to where his football journey began. The former standout quarterback for the Bears was officially named the new head football coach for Gladewater by the school board Monday night.
“It is special for me," Louvier said. “I grew up here. My dad played quarterback here and then I played quarterback here. I remember being a kid in the stands and now my son gets to do the same. It is something you cannot get anywhere else.”
Louvier is taking over for John Berry who recently left the school to join John King’s staff at Longview. Louvier spent seven years at Arp, an assistant at Tyler Lee, the head coach at Frankston, a previous stint at Gladewater as an assistant and this past year at Spring Hill. Last year Gladewater went 10-4, losing in the 3A DI Region II finals to Pottsboro 35-34.
“There is tradition here [at Gladewater],” Louvier said. “It dates back and they had really good teams. This group they have right now is really good and I am excited to be the head coach of it.”
In his only season at Spring Hill Louvier led the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. His run to the playoffs will not be easy with 6-3A DI home to tough teams like Jefferson, Atlanta, Sabine and Tatum.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.