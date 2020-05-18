Lufkin gyms reopen to public: ‘We’ve learned a lot through this process’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gyms have begun to reopen in Texas as they look to move forward with safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week during a news conference in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that gyms would be allowed to reopen on May 18. Additionally, businesses located in office buildings are able to reopen with some restrictions.
According to Abbott, gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes are allowed to open on May 18, but must operate at 25-percent occupancy. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed but restrooms may open. Employees and contractors of the gym or exercise facility are not counted towards the 25-percent occupancy limitation.
KTRE 9′s Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with Jeremy Nettles of Gains and Glory in Lufkin about being able to open back up.
