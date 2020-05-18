Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear sunny skies are expected for the rest of the afternoon with warm temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be light from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s. Tomorrow and Wednesday a bit of extra cloud cover will start to move in and we could see a stray afternoon shower. Temperatures will still warm to the upper 80s. Similar conditions will stick around through Friday. These temperatures are above average for this time of year. Rain chances and cloud cover will increase on Saturday and Sunday.