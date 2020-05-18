Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s and very light winds. Winds today will generally be out of the north and northwest, which brings in lower humidity. So, it will still be warm but it won’t be humid, so it will feel more comfortable. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. A few more clouds tomorrow and a slight chance for rain by tomorrow afternoon. One or two showers will be possible off and on for the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 80s and near 90 degrees by the end of the week with better rain chances this weekend.