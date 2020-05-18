Nacogdoches Medical Center loosens visitation restrictions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Medical Center is loosening restrictions on visitors inside the facility.
Starting Tuesday, May 19, the hospital will allow one designated support person to accompany each patient, according to a statement released Monday afternoon.
Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital. They will also be required to wear visitor identification, a face mask and sanitize their hands.
The COVID-19 screening apply to all staff, physicians, patients and visitors.
Nacogdoches Medical Center will also have waiting areas specifically set up to allow physical distancing, and additional cleaning protocols will be followed.
From Nacogdoches Medical Center:
“Our COVID SAFETY standards were developed with key principles in mind to maximize safety – maintain vigilance of all potential risks, create separate care pathways and take a multi-factor approach to maintaining a safe environment for patients and visitors,” explained Nacogdoches Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jeff Patterson.
Nacogdoches Medical Center’s COVID SAFETY standards are built upon deep clinical expertise and ongoing management of COVID-19, as well as continuous incorporation of CDC, CMS and state recommendations.
They are a rigorous combination of infection prevention processes, training, testing, personal protective equipment and technology.
Standards include the following components:
- Distinct COVID SAFETY Zones and COVID CARE Zones – separate areas with clear signage and protocols
- Rigorous physician and staff protocols – daily screening, universal masking and access to PPE
- Heightened sanitization – enhanced cleaning of surfaces and plenty of hand sanitization stations
- Access to COVID-19 testing – testing for patients, physicians and staff who require it
- Precautions for patients and visitors – provision of facemasks, hand sanitizer and physical distancing
- Enhanced virtual access – virtual care, remote monitoring as well as connectivity with loved ones
“Our COVID SAFETY standards will help patients confidently seek care at our hospitals and allow our community to be less worried for loved ones. We are providing the reassurance that our patients, staff and their families deserve,” said Patterson. “I am proud of the work of our team to quickly implement and optimize these standards to provide care for patients in the safest environment possible."
