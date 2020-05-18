Nature on continuous display at SFA Equine Center after video system installation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One sure sign of spring are foals playing, sleeping, and learning to graze in the lush green pastures of East Texas.
At the SFA Equine Center, north of Nacogdoches there are four and soon to be one more foal competing for attention from students and staff. They’re products of the SFA Equine Breeding Program led by Dr. Stephanie Jones.
Last year, long before coronavirus was heard of, stallions were carefully selected. One used in the program has a name unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon
Dr. Jones visits with Donna McCollum on the coincidence and how a video monitoring system that enables students who are no longer on campus to view the product of the breeding program.
