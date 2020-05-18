Player claims he received fake letter of intent to play football for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Defensive back Tre’Vante Daniels of Los Medanos College was thrilled to sign his letter of intent to play college football for Texas Tech, but Texas Tech now confirms they never sent one.
He posted video of the big moment on his Instagram page with his family and friends. In the video he's wearing a Texas Tech shirt and holding his NLI.
The post said "It's official. Ya Boy a Red Raider. Just know all my haters was my motivation."
Jesus Cano, a staff writer for the LMC Experience, has since put out an article saying the letter of intent was fake.
Matt Dowdy, who handles Football Athletics Communications for Texas Tech, gave this official statement from the University to KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports: “We do not have a valid National Letter of Intent from a student athlete with this name.”
Daniels has taken to Twitter to say he was duped by someone claiming to be a Texas Tech coach.
He tweeted out: “SMH, this situation got me looking so bad but nobody know the right information.”
He also retweeted Cano's story, saying "I'll never put my family though anything like this or the LMC football program. It just don't make sense but I'll let y'all believe."
Daniels hopes this will lead to a school giving him a chance.
Here are his hudl highlights as he was a first team all conference DB.
We’ve reached out to Tre for a comment, but we haven’t received a reply as of Thursday afternoon. He has since made his Instagram account private.
