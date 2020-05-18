Youth sports making a return under phase 2 of reopening Texas

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - Youth sports is making a comeback after Governor Greg Abbott announced his phase 2 plan of opening Texas back up.
“We are getting through this,” Abbott said. “Together more than ever we need to work together.”
Sports leagues will be able to start practicing on May 31. Games can start back up on June 5.
Lufkin, Rose Capital West and Rose Capital East Little Leagues as well as Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball League have all confirmed they are coming back. Lufkin and the two Tyler League’s hope to start games on June 5. Crockett’s Merchant Little League decided to cancel their season. The Nacogdoches Youth Soccer Association also canceled their spring season.
“We finally got the light at the end of the tunnel we were looking for,” Lufkin Parks Director Michael Flinn said. “This is big for kids. I have a daughter who is going craxy to get out. This has been uplifting today.”
Changes will be coming to the ball fields when you return. Under Abbott’s plan only one parent is allowed at their child’s practice. In Lufkin the city is looking at closing off the bleachers and requiring parents to bring their own chairs and spread out along the fence lines. The city is also asking for only immediate family to come to the games and to wear masks.
“We want to keep our most vulnerable safe so those 65 and older might want to stay away from the games,” Flinn said. “That may be a situation where they have the game video taped and sent to them.”
