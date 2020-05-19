Census workers in Lufkin taking every precaution while canvassing during COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is continuing to stress the importance that every resident gets counted in the 2020 Census, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For households who have not responded via mail or online, census count workers are getting ready to begin the door-to-door portion of the count. The city said residents can expect to see these workers wearing gloves and masks and taking the appropriate measures to make sure they are socially distanced while canvassing the city.
Mail invitations were sent in early March. If you did not receive the first invitation, more will come by mail to your address until a response is recorded.
“If they don’t respond, they will receive another postcard as a reminder,” said Oscar Arriaga, a media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. “Needless to say, if people still don’t answer or fill out the Census form, a Census taker will arrive at their house and of course knock on the door and help them fill out that questionnaire.”
Due to the confidentiality of their work, census workers get sworn in to keep all information anonymous for life. Once they push enter in on their tablets, that information is no longer available to them.
The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.