First Alert: Feeling the warmth with a slight chance of a cooling downpour

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a small chance of an isolated strong storm or two developing in our area this evening and overnight as a weak frontal boundary tries to sneak in from the northeast.
Outside of any rogue showers or storms, it will be a mild night with lows dropping into the upper 60’s under partly cloudy skies.
We will have a 30% chance of seeing an isolated shower or thunderstorm bubble up on Wednesday as that same stalled out frontal boundary combines with daytime heating to give us some lift and that modest chance of a brief downpour. Otherwise, look for a few more clouds to be in our East Texas skies Wednesday, which should hold our daytime highs down below the 90-degree mark, as we top out in the upper 80’s.
It will be warm and mainly dry for the end of the week as southerly winds bring in more humidity and discomfort to East Texas. With a mix of sun and clouds overhead, daytime highs will be around 90-degrees, with a few areas possibly climbing into the lower 90’s by the late afternoon hours.
Once we transition into the weekend, however, a shift in the weather pattern will bring us a typical, late spring and early summer pattern in which it will be warm and humid with chances for scattered, afternoon downpours coming into play each day.
Our best chance to see rain will hold off until the Memorial Day Observance next Monday when a 60% chance of rain will be in our First Alert forecast.
The added cloud cover and better rain odds should curtail those temperatures, with daytime highs coming down into the middle 80’s.
