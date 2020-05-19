Lauer says Ronan Farrow’s work on him was shoddy and biased

In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. Matt Lauer accused author Ronan Farrow on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 of shoddy and biased journalism in his book “Catch and Kill” that included what Lauer says is a false accusation that the former “Today” show host raped a co-worker. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew/AP)