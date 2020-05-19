Local mechanics shop repeatedly burglarized in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three vehicles were stolen after someone broke into the Villa Garage in Lufkin.
The owner, Rogelio Villa, says an unknown suspect smashed the front window of the business and stole multiple car keys in addition to the three vehicles.
Villa says it will cost more than $2000 to replace just the sets of stolen keys. Two of the three vehicles have been recovered since the incident took place.
One vehicle is still missing, a black 2008 Ford Edge SUV with rear passenger door damage and wires showing by the license plate lights.
The owner says this is the sixth stolen vehicle in the past two weeks at Villa Garage.
He asks that anyone with information about the burglary contact the Lufkin Police department.
