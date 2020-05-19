NCAA bans SFA from postseason play in 3 men’s sports due to academic issues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The SFA Athletic department was hit with post season bans on Tuesday morning.
The bans are for the 2020-2021 school year for football and baseball. Men’s basketball will be in place for the 2021-2022 season.
The penalties are for Academic Progress Rate violations. SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey was not available for comment but the university promised to release more details in the coming days.
Below is the full release from SFA:
Today, the NCAA publicly released Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for all Division I athletic programs, including Stephen F. Austin. These four-year cohort APR scores began with the 2015-2016 academic year. As noted in its release, three SFA sports programs (men’s basketball, football and baseball) failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties. As a result, these programs must serve the Level I APR penalties, which include a reduction in countable practice hours and a one-year postseason ban. The University has been approved to delay the men’s basketball postseason ban until the 2021-22 season, while football and baseball will serve their bans during the 2020-21 academic year.
Beginning in 2013, an athletics department administrative error in the academic certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores. Once the administrative error was identified and corrected, the APR scores of these three programs fell below the 930 threshold. Procedures are now in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the error.
The athletics department has been focused on academic progress and is proud of its current student athletes who collectively earned a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester.
SFA will be able to share additional information in the coming days and answer any questions.
