Several departments respond to large barn fire in Rusk Co.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large barn fire in Rusk County demanded the help of several departments early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before midnight, Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported a fully involved structure fire on FM 850 east of US 259.
Pictures from the Crims Chapel VFD show what was left behind from the blaze. They said the barn was used to store hay.
Rusk County OEM added there was “substantial emergency vehicle presence” from Henderson, New London and Crims Chapel VFD. Officials are asking people to avoid this area as they begin their investigation.
No word on what caused the fire to begin.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates throughout the morning.
