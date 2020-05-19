Sheriff’s office: Man allegedly stole NCSO vehicle, crashed it into Newton police unit

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect allegedly stole a Newton County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, led authorities on a 12-mile chase on State Highway 87, and then rammed a Newton PD vehicle head-on Friday morning. A Newton police officer was injured in the crash.
According to a press release, deputies with the sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle near the courthouse in Newton on a welfare concern, but the driver refused to respond to them. After a scuffle between the man and deputies, he stole an NCSO patrol unit and headed south on Highway 87, the press release stated.
A Newton police officer gave chase and pursued the suspect 12 miles. At that point, the suspect allegedly made a U-turn and crashed into the pursuing Newton PD vehicle head-on. Both vehicles suffered major damage, the press release stated.
The suspect then ran into a nearby wooded area, and law enforcement officers caught him a short time later, the press release stated. After the man was treated at Jasper Memorial Hospital and released, he was taken to the Newton County Jail.
The Newton police officer was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated for head injuries.
According to the press release, the case is still under investigation.
