UIL sets date of return for summer workouts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League announced on Tuesday that they hope to have student-athletes back with coaches for summer workouts and conditioning by June 8.
In an email to East Texas Sports, the UIL stated: “UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools.”
In a webxtra, KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with Lufkin Athletic Director and head football coach Todd Quick about the possible return for his student-athletes.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.