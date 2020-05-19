State health COVID-19 teams testing Pilgrim’s facility, nursing homes in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Testing teams with the Texas Department of Health Services were in Nacogdoches Tuesday at Pilgrim’s Pride and nursing home facilities.
Their goal is to test approximately 2,000 employees, staff and residents for COVID-19.
In a Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce stakeholders meeting, Rep. Travis Clardy said the ‘real time’ information will help the state better track the virus progression. He said there is no chance Pilgrim’s, a major employer, will be shut down.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum monitored the stakeholder meeting.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.