Furloughs and NCAA violations fill plate for SFA administrators

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A meeting with Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University, was intended to be specifically about staff furloughs and their impact on the university budget, but today’s NCAA development had to be a part of the conversation.
“The NCAA issues will really have minimal impact on the university’s finances and budget,” Gordon said. “And so, no, it will not result in additional furloughs or anything like that.”
For now, the mandatory Friday and Monday furlough days through August 31 are the only ones facing staff, such as career advisor Gena Small.
“Some people are in the position that they are not able to be paid for their time off because they don’t have the option to take vacation,” Small explained. “They don’t have enough vacation. I’m fortunate that I have enough vacation days to take those days on furlough days and be paid."
Gordon said he knows the mandatory days may not fall in line with planned family vacations, as is the case for Small, but contended furloughs are still the very best option.
“When you look at the budget, you have to look at the potential payout you would have to give if say a faculty member or a staff member retired and they have vacation days," Gordon said. “And so, by doing this, furloughs will save over a million dollars in what we refer to as liability,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the university had the reserve to prevent layoffs at the onset of COVID-19 and cover about a $12-million loss.
“Now moving forward, we’re doing everything we can to find savings because we do expect additional cuts to pick up if COVID 19 continues on through the summer and the fall,” said Gordon, who has implemented a Re-open SFA Task Force to find cost-saving measures and innovative teaching approaches.
If a parallel can be drawn at SFA between COVID 19 and NCAA it would be the unexpected repercussions.
There is the unplanned loss of vacation days or pay for staff. And for some student-athletes, they’re facing the punishment for someone else’s violation.
“It’s so unfortunate, but what happened in 2013 to 2019 our student-athletes now are going to have to pay for it, and that’s just the way the NCAA operates and works, and everybody knows it," Gordon said.
It’s a critical reason why some sports fans don’t admire the NCAA.
Gordon’s response was, "Some things you don’t like, but you still have to respect and live with.”
