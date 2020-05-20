Hemphill City Council votes to continue suspension of utility-related fees another month

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - To be more accommodating during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Hemphill City Council voted to continue suspending the utility bill payment policy for payment extensions, late charges, and credit card payment fees on a month-to-month basis.
The Hemphill City Council decided on the utility fees at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Hemphill City Manager Laure Morgan said the city council voted to address the issue on a month-to-month basis. They will decide on whether to continue the policy suspension at their June 16 meeting, she said.
In a previous story, Morgan explained that because the town doesn’t have an ad valorem tax, it owns all of the utilities. Hemphill residents pay the city for their electricity, water, natural gas, trash, and sewer services.
Morgan said thee Hemphill City Council had several special meetings in March in addition to their regular meetings to address the COVID-19 situation. At one of those meetings, the city council voted to temporarily forego the city’s utility policies regarding payment extensions, late charges, disconnect fees, and credit card payment fees for April.
Before the city council voted to forego the policies, utility customers were only allowed one payment extension per quarter, Morgan said. The late fee was $30, and there was also a fee for using a credit card to make a payment.
Morgan said they thought it was only fair to waive the credit card payment fee because the city closed its office to the public and urged people to pay their utility bills over the phone or online.
“We’re still going to be telling our customers to let us know when they plan to try to pay their bills,” Morgan said.
Hemphill’s city manager said that their customers still need to be aware that the farther behind they get in paying their bills, the more difficult it will be to catch up.
