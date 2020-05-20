Hospice in the Pines helps families visit patients while preventing spread of COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Whether dealing with a coronavirus outbreak or not, nursing homes continue to help families care for the elderly. Often that means end of life care.
Rodney Cheshire’s mother passed away in April and he says Hospice in the Pines made her last days easier.
"We had to adapt our visitation a little bit to that, but they were extremely helpful during a very difficult, difficult time,” Cheshire said.
Lufkin’s Hospice in the Pines is helping families visit patients while preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially when it comes to saying goodbye.
“Back in March, every one of our staff members were wearing masks. They are screening every single day, also. We did the same thing with our families, and we insure them that we are going to under the strict guidelines of our governor and the local officials,” Demetress Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines, expressed.
Harrell says face-to-face time is possible because the facility does not have a coronavirus case.
"We allow them to enter into the room. We keep that contained and closed off, so that no other patient or families are exposed at that time. And we make this policy flexible,” Harrell explained.
"You want to have that touch with family members and families with their loved one, as they are transitioning. And that’s vitally important here,” Public Relations Project Liaison Jacob Thomas said.
"For those family members worried about safety, we are implementing Zoom and FaceTiming and that sort of thing to bring help to the families in their bereavement,” Bereavement Volunteer Coordinator Donna Rollins added.
Harrell says they have increased visitation for the patients that are at home. Families are notified weekly about policy changes, as well.
