Increase in DPS patrols set for Memorial Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing patrols during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Even though there are still some restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department expects there will be the usual increase in traffic volume.
“We want to remind motorists that if there’s an increase in traffic volume that likely increases your chance of being involved in a car crash. Make sure you are doing things to protect yourself. Make sure everybody is buckled up in your vehicle — every trip, every time,” said DPS Sgt. Jean Dark. “Remember that kids need to be in their car seats buckled up. Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”
Dark says drivers should also be aware of construction zones and the workers who may be present.
“Troopers will be specifically looking for hazardous violations: people who are speeding, people who may be drinking and driving, people who are not wearing their seatbelts,” Dark said. “Speed is the No. 1 contributing factor to the car crashes that we work, and so it’s important that we remind motorists to be careful of your speed, be mindful, obey the speed limit, slow down during inclement weather conditions. If it’s raining, reduce your speed. Just because it says the speed limit is 70, doesn’t mean it’s always safe to travel that fast.”
