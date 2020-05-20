Lufkin man dies after 1-vehicle rollover crash on FM 256 in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 55-year-old man has died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 256 in Tyler County early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle wreck on FM 256 in Tyler County at about 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred about five miles east of Colmesneil.
The preliminary crash report shows that Robert Hadnot, of Lufkin, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus west on FM 256 when for some unknown reason, he went off the road and rolled several times before it came to a stop.
An ambulance took Hadnot to the Tyler County Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries, the press release stated. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
The passenger, 55-year-old Dietrich Hart of Lufkin was also taken to Tyler County Hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital. Hart was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was ejected from the vehicle, the press release stated.
“This is an ongoing crash investigation, and there are no additional details available at this time,” the press release stated.
