Lufkin woman dies after rollover wreck on FM 819

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says they responded to a one vehicle crash yesterday afternoon on FM 819, about one mile south of US 59.
The DPS preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:35 p.m., a 2018 Toyota SUV was traveling east on 819. For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and overturned several times.
The driver is identified by DPS as 61-year-old Robin Register from Lufkin. Register was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin where she was pronounced deceased.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
