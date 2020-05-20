EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies today. A few isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible, but not all of East Texas will see rainfall. Light winds out of the east and southeast will slowly start to bring more moisture into East Texas, causing humidity levels to rise. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Much the same tomorrow with a slight chance for rain that will continue and even increase by the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s and even near 90 degrees headed into the weekend. Better chances for more widespread rainfall will be in the forecast this weekend and into the holiday on Monday. Clouds and rain will cool temperatures by a few degrees by early next week.