Nacogdoches students celebrate upcoming graduation with Senior Day 2020

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches High School class of 2020 picked up their graduation packets Wednesday as part of Senior Day 2020.
Educators greeted them with posters, cheers, and instructions for the virtual graduation videotaping.
Then, the seniors had some fun by continuing the tradition of signing a large letter painted on the parking lot. The class of 2020 autographed the ‘S’ of NHS.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum was there to see the pre-graduation celebration.
