NCAA weighs end to moratorium amid push to offer fall sports

โ€œWeโ€™re a little bit kind of almost like guinea pigs,โ€ Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said. โ€œWeโ€™re the ones that are coming back first, footballโ€™s coming back first all across the country. So weโ€™ve got to make sure weโ€™re doing our part so thereโ€™s not a setback, and itโ€™s going to take all of us buying in and doing whatever we can to keep everybody else healthy and safe.โ€