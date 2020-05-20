Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It’s going to be a mostly cloudy day with a split in temperatures across the area thanks to a stalled cold front currently sitting over East Texas. Highs on average are expected to range from the upper 70s in the I-30 corridor to the upper 80s in extreme Deep East Texas this afternoon. Most of our area will trend dry today but a few showers and storms will try to develop along this stalled cold front, with our eastern counties having the best chance to see any rain this afternoon. Skies will briefly dry out once the sun sets, but some stronger storms out west will try to move into the I-20/I-30 corridor between midnight and 7 AM tomorrow morning. More isolated pop up showers and thundershowers move in during the afternoon on Thursday before our showers and isolated storms see a bit more coverage on Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, showers and storms become even more likely for Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day) so having an indoor back up plan for the holiday weekend would be a good idea. Our active spring time pattern continues into the first half of next week with a good shot of catching a shower or thundershower mainly during the afternoon.