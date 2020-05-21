East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices slightly higher

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all weight classes of both feeder steers and heifers ended 2 to 5 dollars higher.
Buyer interest was strong with aggression on all weight classes, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished just over 3 dollars higher while slaughter bulls ended 1 dollar higher.
Despite the weekly growing backlog of fat cattle to be processed, and despite the huge amounts of wheat cattle making their way into feedlots, it appears the market continues to hold.
