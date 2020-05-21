First Alert: Warm and muggy with a few scattered downpours to cool you down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will round out the week with morning low clouds giving way to partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a 30% chance of a cooling shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. Outside of any rain showers, it will be warm and humid with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark.
As we progress through the upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend, our rain chances will be on the upswing as an area of low pressure will combine with an approaching cold front to lift the moisture and ring out some better rain chances in our part of the state.
With rain chances becoming likely on Memorial Day and early next week, daytime highs will come down a few notches as we look to top out in the lower-to-middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies.
Therefore, if you were planning on being out on the lake or by the pool and doing some grilling on Memorial Day, you will definitely want to have some backup plans and indoor plans ready to go since those rain odds are 70%.
Our rainfall potential in the next week looks to average around one-to-two inches but could go higher should this low-pressure system stall over north Texas next week.
